what is the best option from Motorola? See full list

Since the launch of the Moto G line in Brazil in 2013, Motorola has become one of the darlings of the national smartphone market. Much of this success is due to the line’s premise: the emphasis on cost-effectiveness. The devices manage to unite interesting configurations and competitive prices.

For the novelty of 5G, Motorola has 13 mobile phones already enabled and compatible in Brazil. As the new data transmission system spreads across the country, they should become even more popular.

Below, Tilt reviews each device. It is worth mentioning that the prices quoted are those of the brand’s official website – some devices can be found at a discount in retailers and marketplaces.

Motorola edge 30 Pro 5G

It is the manufacturer’s top of the line. Its biggest highlight is the processor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — that is, its power is on par with that of more expensive competitors. The camera array is good too, with two working lenses and a depth sensor. Tilt tested the edge 30 Pro at the time of launch, at the beginning of the year, see here. Price: BRL 4,499.10.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Image: Disclosure

Motorola edge 30 5G

Softer version of the top of the line, can be considered a top basic cell phone. The processor handles the main tasks and games. The camera set is the same as the edge 30 Pro, which will not disappoint photography fans. Tilt tested the device; see the full review here. Price: BRL 2,974.15

Motorola Edge 30 5G Image: Disclosure

Motorola edge 20 5G

O edge 20 was the “basic top” of the last generation of the manufacturer and that makes it similar in many aspects to the edge 30. The biggest difference here is that, unlike the edge 30, this device uses a triple camera setup with a telephoto lens, which makes it interesting for long-distance photos. Here’s a comparison between the edge 20 and the Moto G100. Price: BRL 2,124.15

Motorola Edge 20 5G Image: Disclosure

Motorola edge 20 Lite 5G

Member of the last generation of the line edgeO edge 20 Lite occupies the base of the range. It is no exaggeration to say that it is more of an intermediate than a top and this is reflected in its attractive price. The camera bets on high numbers of megapixels and uses a dual setup (wide-angle and ultra-wide) plus a depth sensor. Tilt compared the edge 20 Lite with the really 5; look here. Price: BRL 1,799.10

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Image: Disclosure

Motorola Moto G200 5G

The strongest Moto G is the typical representative of the line: a device with an intermediate price and beefier configurations. If you are not looking for a device stylish with the ones on the line edge 30, this is a good choice for having a strong processor, good quality camera and large battery. And without paying too much for it. See Tilt’s full review here. Price: BRL 2,549.15

Moto G200 5G Image: Disclosure

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Going down a little further in the Moto G line, the G82 is a 5G handset that emphasizes battery life and screen size and quality. So if the idea is to watch videos, it can be an interesting option. On the other hand, the processor is not the type to take sighs, but it also tends not to let the user down. We compare the Moto G82 as really 9; look here. Price: BRL 2,429.10

Moto G82 5G Image: Disclosure

Motorola Moto G71 5G

O G71 bears many similarities with the G82, especially on the processor and cameras. The biggest difference, however, is in the screen, which is slightly smaller on this device. If you’re looking for a device for everyday use, without worrying about performance when running heavier apps and games, it’s the manufacturer’s second cheapest 5G. See the complete technical sheet here. Price: BRL 1,699.15

Moto G71 5G Image: Disclosure

Motorola Moto G62 5G

O G62 5G was launched recently and this still causes price pressure, but it is very likely that in a while it will be found for much less. That’s because, in configuration, it is in the basic range of the Moto G. Still, there are highlights, such as the screen (good size and 120 Hz refresh rate) and the battery, which guarantees a long time away from the outlet. See this comparison between the Moto G622 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M13. Price: BRL 1,799.10

Moto G62 5G Image: Disclosure

Motorola Moto G50 5G

Moto’s predecessor G62, he does not hide that his vocation lies in cost-effectiveness. The highlight could be the screen, but what it has in size, it lacks in resolution. Processor and cameras do not stand out and even the battery, of large capacity, has a shy recharge speed compared to more current models. Tilt tested the device at the time of launch last year; look here. Price: BRL 1,439.10