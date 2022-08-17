WhatsApp desktop gets a native app for Windows; understand what changes | Social networks

WhatsApp has released a new native app for desktops, available for Windows 10 and 11, which can improve the way the messenger works on computers. Until then, the PC version, initially released in May 2016, only played WhatsApp Web on Windows and macOS. Now, in addition to running faster, the application itself will allow you to send and receive messages, as well as see notifications, even with your cell phone turned off. For now, the program is only available on the foreign Microsoft Store, but it should soon reach the Brazilian store. See below for everything about the new WhatsApp Web for PC.
After downloading WhatsApp Web from the Windows Store, the user will have to open the messenger on the mobile phone and enter “More options”, in the case of Android, or in “Settings”, in the iPhone (iOS). Then, it will be necessary to access the “Connected Devices” tab and point the smartphone camera at the QR code displayed on the PC screen, as is currently the case. Once that’s done, just wait for the device to be paired with the messaging app.
The difference from the new version of the application for PC is that, once this procedure is carried out, the software will work more autonomously in relation to the cell phone, without needing it to be nearby or even turned on. It is worth remembering, however, that the service is not yet available for download from Microsoft’s Brazilian app store, but it should arrive soon.
For Mac users, the feature is still under development and there is no confirmed release date. However, you can get a similar experience from the TestFlight service, which offers a beta version of Meta’s desktop messaging app.
with information from Whatsapp and 9To5Mac
