WhatsApp: Had the account cloned? see how to recover

When your Whatsapp suffers the attempt to be cloned, it is possible that all your information will be accessed. However, one way to avoid possible crimes is to activate two-step confirmation.

In this case, if a criminal tries to clone your messenger account, they will not have access to your messages and other information. That’s because, the Whatsapp is blocked instantly.

Once the extra security code is incorrectly entered in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours. When this occurs, the account owner receives an SMS informing them of what happened.

So, to recover WhatsApp, just wait for the mentioned hours.

Windows 10 update

When upgrading Windows 10, it is possible for the user to lose some personal customizations and files on the desktop. In this sense, it is recommended to postpone the installation of updates and wait until the fault has been corrected.

Email connected to public computer

When accessing your e-mail in a lan house, for example, it is possible that you leave your account open on your computer. In view of this, there is a risk that third parties may access your data in the email. In this case, it is recommended to perform one of the options listed below:

Immediately change the account password;

Disconnect all active sessions;

Enable two-step authentication;

Enable login notification.

WHATSAPP will stop operating on these cell phones in 2022

O Whatsapp will stop working on some more cell phones. This is because the messenger update will be incompatible with older operating systems. Included in this list are iPhones (iOS), Android, KaiOS, among others. The measure takes effect from October 24 this year.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

Check out the cell phone models that will no longer operate WhatsApp

See below:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.