WhatsApp: Here’s how to identify if your account is being cloned and how to recover it

Unfortunately, there are many cases of account cloning on WhatsApp. More and more, scammers are finding ways to get a person to pass on their data without suspecting that they are being deceived.

Unfortunately, there are many cases of account cloning in Whatsapp. More and more, scammers are finding ways to get a person to pass on their data without suspecting that they are being deceived.

How do I know if my WhatsApp is being cloned?

The user must pay attention to some signs to identify if his Whatsapp is being cloned:

Find messages already viewed by third parties (criminals);

Trying to access your WhatsApp, but the app is logged out;

Identify messages not sent by you in conversations.

How to recover WhatsApp by support?

By app:

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone; Click on the gear icon (or three dots, if applicable); Then, tap on the “Help” option (there are some smartphones where it will be necessary to access “settings” before the “Help” option appears); Access the “Contact Us” tab to view the help form; Then describe the problem in detail and attach screenshots so that the system can help you solve the problem.

By browser:

Open WhatsApp in the browser; Tap the three dots icon, which is located at the top of the screen; Then, go to the “Settings” option; Click on the “Help” option in the side menu of the messenger; Access the option “Contact us” to view the screen with the WhatsApp help form on the web; Fill in the form with an email address and inform the subject about the cloned account, describing what happened in detail; Attach screenshots to help the team identify the issue. After the procedure, tap on “Send”.

How to recover account by 2-step confirmation?

When your Whatsapp suffers the attempt to be cloned, it is possible that all your information will be accessed. However, one way to avoid possible crimes is to activate two-step confirmation.

In this case, if a criminal tries to clone your messenger account, they will not have access to your messages and other information. That’s because, WhatsApp is blocked instantly.

Once the extra security code is incorrectly entered in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours. When this occurs, the account owner receives an SMS informing them of what happened.

So, to recover WhatsApp, just wait for the mentioned hours.

See how to protect yourself

Do not leave your cell phone number exposed to the public on your social networks;

Do not share your WhatsApp authentication code;

Avoid sharing personal data in messages;

Do not access suspicious links or very tempting promotions sent by message;

Enable 2-step verification of the app;

Avoid downloading or installing files you receive by message;

Activate temporary screen lock with password;

On mobile, computer and tablets, never use the “save password” option on devices, browsers, websites and applications;

Keep firewall enabled and avoid using public Wi-Fi.