WhatsApp tests function to recover deleted messages; learn more | Social networks

WhatsApp is developing a new feature to recover deleted messages. According to what was identified by the specialized website WABetaInfo this Tuesday (16), the “Undo” button will be enabled for a few seconds after deleting a message, which will allow users to go back in some exclusion. The function was seen in version 2.22.18.13 of the Android app, in the Beta program. It is worth remembering, however, that the button is being released gradually for testing users, and may not appear even for those who use this version of the messenger. Here’s everything you need to know about the feature.
WhatsApp tests feature to undo the deletion of messages deleted by mistake — Photo: Aline Batista/TechTudo
The “undo” button appears in a bar at the bottom of the screen, after the user deletes a message they received by tapping “Erase for me”. The dynamics are very similar to the cancellation of sending messages in Gmail, and the bar is available for just a few seconds, disappearing soon after.
There is still no date set for the functionality to reach all cell phones, including the normal version of the messaging application. But traditionally, WhatsApp expands the number of Beta testers with access to new features every few weeks.
Feature to recover deleted messages in Beta version of WhatsApp for Android — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo
Another long-awaited feature that should arrive soon are 3D avatars, already present on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. With the feature, users will be able to use pictures as a profile picture, for video calls, and even as a sticker, natively.
WhatsApp avatars are still under development, and the expectation is that it will take some time before the official launch. When this happens, the feature should be released simultaneously for the trial versions of the messenger for Android, iPhone (iOS) and desktop.
With information from WABetaInfo (1, two)
See also: WhatsApp gains option to take ‘online’ and more awaited functions
