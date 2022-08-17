where to watch the game for the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians and Atlético-GO decide a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday (17), at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, east of São Paulo.

In the first leg at Antônio Accioly stadium, on the 27th, Dragão won 2-0, with goals from Jorginho and Léo Pereira. At a disadvantage, Corinthians needs at least three goals in normal time to avoid having to decide the spot on penalties.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast on open TV by Globo and paid channels Premiere and SporTV. The Amazon Prime Video streaming service also streams. You can also follow the match in real time via UOL Score.

likely lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Atlético-GO: Renan; Hayner, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal, Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas, Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Airton and Luis Fernando. Technician: Jorge.

time and place

The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Arbitration

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA-RJ)

Auxiliaries: Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA-MG) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA-RJ)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

embezzlement

Corinthians has the Uruguayan Bruno Méndez as a certain absence because he has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Internacional. In the medical department are Rafael Ramos, Maycon, and Paulinho. Cantillo and Raul Gustavo should be available again after being absent in the classic.

Atlético-GO has six certain absences, as defenders Klaus and Camutanga, midfielders Rhaldney and Willian Maranhão and forwards Kelvin and Churín are not registered in the competition. In addition, midfielder Jorginho is doubtful after feeling pain in his ankle.

Latest results

Corinthians comes from a 1-0 defeat to rival Palmeiras last Saturday (13), in a Brasileirão match. On the same day, Atlético-GO drew 0-0 with Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, for the same 23rd round of the national championship.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to watch the 2022 Copa do Brasil game

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content.