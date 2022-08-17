Which is? Can I use it now?

Today’s world operates at a completely different speed than other decades. If in the past there were bank queues, archaic payment methods, bureaucratic financial operations and other complicated forms of investments, nowadays all this can be done on the screen of a cell phone. And if so many ways of thinking about money have been updated for modernity, why not the Real itself? In this article, we will show you what the Digital Currency of Brazil and how it can make your life easier.

Digital Currency of Brazil: what is it?

First of all, it must be explained that the Real Digital, as the Brazilian virtual currency is being called, will have the same traditional value as the money we have in our wallet. O Central Bank (BC) will be responsible for the entire process and informs which testing phase should start in 2023. Namely, the official name for this type of asset is Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This novelty comes to increase digital payment methods, such as the PIX platform.

Virtual version of Brazilian currency

As mentioned above, the Real Digital it will be a virtual version of the Brazilian currency and will help to expand transactions through electronic devices and the internet. This topic has been discussed since last year and tests have already been carried out by a select audience of market participants who coldly analyze the technological feasibility of the possible venture. according to BCthe Brazilian population should start experimenting with the new digital money in 2023 through a pilot project.

In an official statement, the economist BC, Fábio Araújo states that “digital currency will be an expression of our sovereign currency and that with it, it will be possible to offer new services and greater security for digital transactions”. In fact, there are many possibilities for the Real Digital and perhaps the biggest one is the ease of using the money anywhere in the world, as the conversion would be done automatically.

Basically, banknote money would be converted into codes generated by Brazilian financial institutions and it is extremely important not to confuse it with cryptocurrencies that are private and without the involvement of the BC. Finally, the measure should make the crime of money laundering more difficult and tends to stimulate innovation and competition in the financial sector.

