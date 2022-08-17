Which MCU characters could be part of the team?

A new generation of heroes is emerging

O Marvel Cinematic Universe crossed stormy seas. With the end of infinity sagabeloved characters died, others left the mantle of hero behind, while some were “promoted”. But between stories like Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Archer hawk and others, new characters have stood out.

AND “new” does not just refer to “news”, but the age of these characters. In 2005under the promise of “not being what we expect them to be”you young avengers were presented. The team formed by Patriot, Hukling, Asgardian and iron boy came under the wings of Avengers originals. This story may be repeated in the coming years in cinema, but have you ever wondered who will make up this team?

we separate here which MCU characters could be part of a future adaptation of the Young Avengers. Check out! And don’t forget to comment that another character, not yet shown in theaters, deserves space on this team!