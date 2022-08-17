who are the 18 players from Brazil that are on the album

While the World Cup doesn’t start, an alternative to control anxiety and start living the atmosphere of the Qatar World Cup is to focus attention on the sticker album.

The pre-sale is now available on the Panini website and, from Friday (19), fans and collectors will be able to purchase the official album at newsstands.

According to the manufacturer, the album will have 670 stickers, 50 of which are special and 80 rare. The pre-order versions already come with sticker packs and, those who preferred not to wait for physical sales to start, have already started receiving the album earlier this week.

And as always happens every four years, since 1970 (when the first World Cup album was released), the question that prevails among the curious on duty is: which players are on the album? We tell you, right below:

It is worth remembering that, unlike Tite’s list, which will have 26 names, the sticker album has only 18 players per team, a fact that makes the work of those responsible for the selection of athletes even more difficult.

Panini’s ‘summons’

goalkeepers: Alisson and Ederson

sides: Danilo and Alex Sandro

defenders: Militão, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva

midfielders: Fred, Paquetá, Fabinho, Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho

attackers: Vinicius Jr., Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Neymar and Raphinha

Only two mistakes in 2018

In the album of the World Cup in Russia, Panini almost topped the list of players from Brazil. There were only two mistakes made by the publisher: Daniel Alves and Giuliano. Both were ‘summoned’ by Panini, but ended up being left out of Tite’s list of 23 names.

In the case of the right-back, the absence was due to a serious injury. Giuliano, on the other hand, was out by choice of the coach.

upgrade kit

As happened in 2018, Panini informed that players summoned by Tite who are not present in the Qatari album will receive new stickers in an extra booklet.

Premiere of the selection

Brazil debuts in the World Cup on November 24, against Serbia, for the first round of group G. Tite’s men return to the field on the 28th, when they face Switzerland. The last game of the group stage, against Cameroon, is scheduled for December 2nd.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.