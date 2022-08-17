Who are the most religious movie stars? – europeantimes.news

For some celebrities, this concept is not just a word

Many religions have their own mythologies, symbols and sacred stories designed to explain the meaning of life or the origin of the world. From religious beliefs about the universe and human nature, people derive practical rules such as morality, ethics, religious law, or a desirable way of life.

By some estimates, there are around 4,200 religions in the world.

At first glance, it is difficult to connect the images of movie and show business stars with religious themes and temples. For some of them, however, religion is not just a word.

1.Orlando Bloom – the actor accepted Buddhism at age 19 after a back injury. A friend introduced him to the secrets of Eastern philosophy and explained the fundamentals of this religion to him. A visit to a Buddhist monastery fascinated the future actor and changed his life forever. Orlando Bloom claims that his faith helps him determine his life priorities and find inner harmony. Buddhism helps the actor in his career, gives him the opportunity to grow spiritually and protects him from “stardom”.

2. Mark Wahlberg – In his youth, the actor led a stormy nightlife, but in adulthood he became a devout Catholic and an exemplary father. In an interview, the star admits that religion has become an integral part of his life. He recites daily prayers and consults with his confessor and spiritual mentor before accepting a role.

3. Tom Cruise – In the 1990s, Tom Cruise became an activist in the Scientology movement. His first wife, Mimi Rogers, introduced him to this religion. In 2016, he sold his home in the US and bought property in the UK with the aim of establishing a Church of Scientology in Europe.

4. Denzel Washington – The actor was born into a priest’s family and every day he finds time to read something from the Bible. He is a devout follower of the Pentecostal Church of God. In his youth, he wondered if he himself would become a priest like his father, but he chose the field to be able to preach to millions of people around the world.

5. Ashton Kutcher – His ex-wife Demi Moore introduced him to Kabbalah. Kutcher says religion helps him find a way out of difficult situations, as well as answers to important questions. He, in turn, introduced his new wife, Mila Kunis, to Kabbalistic teachings.

Photo source: Tom Cruise / iStock Photos / Getty Images