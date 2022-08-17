Who is Reinaldo Rueda? Meet the coach quoted to command Ceará – Play

The coach Reinaldo Rueda is among those rated to take command of the Ceará after the resignation of Marquinhos Santos. Born in Cali, Colombia, the 65-year-old coach began his career in 1992, directing the Colombian national team. Overall, he has spent time with Colombian, Brazilian and South American and Latin American teams.

For clubs, Rueda lived his heyday in charge of the Atlético Nacionalfrom Colombia, with the title of America’s Libertadores Cupin 2016, and the South American Recopain 2017. After the success by the Colombian club, he was hired by Flamengobut left the Rio team after eight months (August 14, 2017 ⇾ April 18, 2018) when he received the invitation from Chile Federation to lead the national team.

During his time at Flamengo, Reinaldo Rueda was Copa Sudamericana runner-up. In the decision, he was overcome by the Independent-ARG. In Chile, he played 27 matches, being fired after a poor performance at the beginning of the South America Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup.

The day after the dismissal, Rueda was announced by Colombia to lead the team in the Copa América and continue in the Qualifiers. However, the coach failed to qualify the country for the Qatar Cup and was fired. The Colombian has been free on the market since April.

desire for foreigner

In a poll carried out on Northeast diary, Ceará fans were in favor of the arrival of a foreign coach (click here to vote), with 75% of the votes. In the market, the alvinegro club still negotiates with Brazilian and foreign coaches, but encounters resistance, having received denials from six commanders.

Reinaldo Rueda | Datasheet

Name: Reinaldo Rueda Rivera (Reinaldo Rueda)

Age: 04/16/1957 (65 years old)

Clubs: Colombia (U-20), Cortuluá-COL, Deportivo Cali, Independiente Medellín, Colombia, Honduras, Ecuador, Atlético Nacional-COL, Flamengo and Chile

Titles: Liga Colombiana (1998), Liga Colombiana Finalización (2002 and 2015), Copa de Colombia (2016), Supercopa de Colombia (2016), Copa Libertadores da América (2016), Recopa Sudamericana (2017) and Liga Colombiana Apertura (2017)

