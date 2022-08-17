Why wasn’t Taylor Swift part of the movies? Director responds · Rolling Stone

Chris Weitz, director of New Moon, revealed that several celebrities wanted to participate in the saga

Chris Weitzdirector of New Moon (2009), gave details about the possible participation of celebrities for the second film in the saga, revealing that many revealed themselves to be “Twihards” (as Twilight fans are called) at the time.

In an interview with the podcast of Ashley Greeneinterpreter of Alice Cullenentitled The Twilight Effectthe director said that Taylor Swift came to ask for a role in New Moon, but your request was denied. The claim was that the popstar could divert the spotlight from the plot.

Taylor Swift was a big Twihard. In fact, Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would love to be in this movie — not because of her, but she’s a Twihard’.” Weitz. “’She would be someone in the cafeteria or the restaurant or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.’”

In 2009, Taylor Swift had already consolidated a successful career in music and, according to the director, putting her as an extra character could create a huge distraction for the films.

“The hardest thing for me was to think that the moment I Taylor Swift enters the screen, for about five minutes, no one will be able to process anything,” he explained. “I blame myself for that too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could be dating the Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.’”

More about Twilight: New Moon (2009)

New Moon is focused on Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) regretting the departure of Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and approaching Jacob (taylorLautner) in the process. During the protagonist’s depression, she pushed her friends away from Forks, including Jessica.

Over time, the protagonist tries to reconnect with the character of Anna Kendrickbut the night goes off the rails when Bella begins to act erratically and to look for danger in order to gain a vision of Edward.