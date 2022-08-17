Why Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is called a Galaxy Z Fold 4 clone

Xiaomi launched the Mix Fold 2 on Thursday, the 11th, the day after the announcement of Samsung’s new foldables. At first glance, the Chinese smartphone has a design that is very reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as it has a similar external screen and huge internal flexible screen with “Ultra Thin Glass” technology, developed by the South Korean company.

In fact, the concept of both is very similar, not only in terms of appearance, but also in some other components. The batteries are very similar, with the South Korean company’s smartphone having 4,400 mAh, while Xiaomi’s has 4,500 mAh. The main cameras of the two devices are 50 MP sensors and deliver very similar performance.

As the companies’ proposal is to compete with high-end devices, it makes sense that they use the processor that delivers the best performance on the market, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the most advanced model ever developed by Qualcomm.

Although the devices are very similar, Xiaomi’s mobile has the upper hand in some respects. Those looking to purchase Xiaomi Mix Fold or Galaxy Fold 4 are not looking for an exactly compact cell phone, but the Chinese company manages to deliver a device 40% thinner compared to its competitor from Samsung, which ends up impacting comfort during handling.

The aforementioned battery capacity is also a point that Xiaomi takes advantage of. It’s only 100 mAh more, however, since it had its first model launched, the Galaxy Z Fold line has never received a battery upgrade. The Z Flip line, with the new slimmer hinge mechanism, which is also in the beautiful Z Fold, gained space for a larger battery and, even if modest, received an upgrade in component capacity. The expectation was that, after four years, Samsung’s biggest foldable would also receive a battery upgrade.

The Mix Fold was priced in the announced Chinese market and will cost the equivalent of US$ 1,335, another aspect that takes advantage of Samsung’s Cellular. On Unpacked, the South Korean giant confirmed that the suggested price of its smartphone is US$ 1,799, a considerable difference from its competitor in China.

Although it is much cheaper and even takes the best in some specifications, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has no forecast of being marketed in Brazil The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, will be sold in our country and should have prices for the national market revealed on the 23rd of August.