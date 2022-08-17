Will Johnny Depp return as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts? Mads Mikkelsen comments on possible comeback – Film News

With the end of the trial against Amber Heard and the verdict in favor of Depp, the star could be reinstated in the franchise derived from Harry Potter.

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, the third part of the Harry Potter spinoff saga, introduced Mads Mikkelsen as the new version of the wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The change was due to the legal battle that Johnny Depp fought against his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard. However, with the favorable verdict for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, it is possible that he will return to the franchise starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

At least that’s what Mikkelsen said during a recent visit to the Sarajevo Film Festival, where he received the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for his contribution to the seventh art. While talking to the audience at the event held in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Danish actor was asked about his participation in the films based on the work of JK Rowling.

At first, Mikkelsen acknowledged that “it was very intimidating” to replace a professional of Depp’s stature and popularity. Then he dropped what could be a surprise (bittersweet, perhaps) for fans of the wizarding world: he hinted that there is a chance that the eternal Edward Scissorhands will return to play the greatest Dark Lord of all time.

“Now the route has changed, he won the lawsuit, so let’s see if he returns. He could,” admitted Mikkelsen. “I’m a huge fan of Johnny, I think he’s an amazing actor who did a fantastic job. Knowing that, I wouldn’t be able to just copy it, because it’s so much of it. It would be creative suicide.”

“We had to think of something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between me and him. So, yeah, it was very intimidating,” the actor continued. “The fans [de Depp] were very, very kind, but also very stubborn. I didn’t interact with him much, but I could understand why they were heartbroken.”

So far, Warner Bros. has not announced any plans to resume the partnership with Depp. Still, recent statements by Mikkelsen have put the issue on the table again.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that there has been speculation about Depp’s return to one of his most iconic roles. So did Disney, who, according to various sources, could be in talks to bring him back as Jack Sparrow, alongside none other than Margot Robbie.

To Depp’s admirers, all that’s left to do is wait for the next chapters!