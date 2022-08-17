Will Nubank launch its own cryptocurrency?

After the launch of the digital asset platform, Nubank would be studying the creation of its own cryptocurrency. know more

After the success with the launch of NuCripto, a cryptocurrency universe linked to Nubank, the fintech may be planning to launch its own digital currency, according to information released by Estadão. The financial institution has not commented on the matter.

The novelty should hit the market in 2023, according to the sources. Further details on the type of digital asset were not mentioned.

Recent statements made by the company’s CEO, David Vélez, go against this possible project. According to him, fintech has several plans that involve cryptocurrencies and blockchain and that it is a desire of the financial institution to invest in this type of investment market.

Nucripto’s success from Nubank

After 3 weeks of the launch of the cryptocurrency platform, Nucripto, Nubank reached the mark of more than 1 million users in negotiations with digital assets.

The fintech offers its customers the option to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum, but has already declared that it intends to expand the crypto options for users. The investment can be made from R$1 and the entire transaction is carried out directly through the digital bank application.

The Paxos platform is responsible for the custody of cryptocurrency transactions at Nubank.

To invest, just have the money in the account. If the user wants to sell their assets, it is also possible through the application, the money from the sale falls directly into the account. The process is quite simple.

Nubank also offers a series of articles on the subject to clarify doubts and for those who want to better understand this type of investment, considered complex by many people. All of this can be accessed through the app.

Nucripto does not offer the option to transfer between digital wallets, that is, all transactions occur only within the Nubank wallet.

Higher risk investment

As is well known, cryptocurrencies are considered riskier investment options because they are highly volatile.

Financial market analysts point out that the offer of higher risk investment has entered the radar of large banks. In recent weeks, Santander announced the release of cryptocurrencies to the bank’s customers. In the same direction, Itaú stated that it is studying the possibility.

In addition, Picpay and Mercado Pago have also invested in options within the cryptocurrency market.

With the growing popularity of the crypto universe, it is likely that more and more institutions will get involved in this type of scenario in order to meet market demands.

