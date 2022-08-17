Will Pix Trucker continue to be paid in 2023?

The payment of Pix Caminhoneiro should only happen until December of this year, since there is no forecast of continuation

The transfers from Pix Caminhoneiro began to be carried out on August 9th and are covering self-employed truck drivers. However, the payment should only happen until December of this year, since there is no forecast of continuation.

In summary, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, approved last month in the National Congress, provides that the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be paid from August to December, but this month the payment is being doubled. , since the value corresponds to July and August.

Thus, Pix Caminhoneiro’s proposal is that it be an emergency aid to self-employed truck drivers at a time when the value of fuel is high. In addition to the category being the support base of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election.

Although Bolsonaro has already said that he will continue with the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600.00 in 2023, if he is re-elected, the other benefits provided for in the PEC das Bondades should not continue.

Who is entitled to Pix Trucker?

In summary, self-employed cargo carriers registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro.

In addition, program beneficiaries must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, it will not be necessary to account for the benefit received. Thus, beneficiary truck drivers will not need to prove that they are using the amount to pay for diesel. In short, professionals will be able to use the money as they wish.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

Therefore, in all, 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December. This month, the amount of R$ 2 thousand will be transferred.

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Welfare

