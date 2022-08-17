With Soteldo on the rise, Santos wins training game against the under-20 team

Santos held a training game against the under-20 team on Tuesday afternoon, at CT Rei Pelé. Nathan, Luan, Carabajal and Soteldo, Peixe’s reinforcements for the rest of the season, participated normally in the activity, which ended 3-0 for the main team. Lisca selected those who did not play the 90 minutes against América-MG last Sunday (14).

The match was divided into three 22-minute halves. The first two periods were against the under-20 team. The last stage was carried out between the two groups of the professional cast.

The starting team included: John; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Alex and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Sandry and Carabajal; Angelo, Angulo and Soteldo. The second team was formed by John (Diógenes); Auro, Jair, Yalle and Kevyson; Vinícius Balieiro, Bruno Oliveira and Luan; Wesley Patati, Rwan Seco and Tailson.

In the first half, Santos opened the scoring after Soteldo dribbles down the left side and crosses for Ângelo to head in. Angulo then scored from a penalty. Finally, Rwan Seco closed the scoring, also with a penalty and a cavadinha.

The holders in the 1-0 defeat to América-MG on Sunday only performed a regenerative work at CT Rei Pelé this afternoon. The squad returns to training this Wednesday to continue its preparation for the classic against São Paulo. The game, valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, is scheduled for 18:00 (Brasília time) on Sunday.

For this match, Carlos Sánchez must be absent. The midfielder had a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh. He felt the injury in the match with América-MG and underwent examinations this morning.

Thus, a possible lineup is: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga (Soteldo).