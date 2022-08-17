woman pays ad in newspaper with her husband’s card and exposes him

A woman bought a full-page newspaper ad space to expose her partner’s alleged betrayal in Australia. In addition to the unusual idea, Jenny – who did not give her full name – claims in the message that she used his credit card to pay for the “advertisement”.

The edition of the Mackay & Whitsunday newspaper circulated on Friday (12), with 50,000 prints, in the Australian districts of Mackay, Whitsundays, Bowen and The Coalfields.

The ad said:

“Dear Steve, Hope you are happy with her

Now the whole town will know you’re a filthy traitor

from Jenny,

PS. I bought this ad using your credit card”

After the case went viral, the newspaper issued a note on its website to clarify the case.

“A full-page ad in the Mackay and Whitsunday Life Newspaper went viral this week when a woman named Jenny decided to get revenge on her unfaithful partner by reserving the premium placement ad to tell everyone in town about her alleged actions.”

With the repercussion of the case, there was a great demand for Jenny and Steve, but in the note, the paper dismissed any possibility of revealing the woman’s identity and said payment for the ad had not yet been processed.

“We don’t know who Steve is, but apparently he’s a bad person; we won’t reveal any details about Jenny. We haven’t debited the credit card in question yet.”