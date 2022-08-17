Zoë Kravitz Regrets Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Act

Months after Will Smith’s “iconic” slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars, Zoë Kravitz reveals that she regretted her comments about it.

In this ocasion, Zoë Kravitz said in two posts (already deleted) on their social networks, that the Oscar turned the place “where we apparently shouted profanity and attacked people”sending a clear hint to Will Smith.

Now, talking to The Wall Street Journalthe actress admits that she wanted “have handled it differently”by claiming that art is about “conversation“, and posting stuff on the internet is the opposite of that.

“It was a scary time to have an opinion, say the wrong thing, make controversial art, make statements or think about anything. It was mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not absorbing anything.” – Said Kravitz. “I’m torn about what to say now, because I should just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings about… I wish I had handled it differently. And that’s okay.” – Completed the actress.

Introducing one of the moments of the Oscars 2022, Chris Rock made a joke about the aesthetic conditions of Jada Pinketh Smithwife of Willwho suffers from alopecia, which is causing her to lose hair. The actor did not like the joke, went towards the presenter and attacked him in front of everyone present.

The attitude was disapproved of by several Hollywood personalities, including Jim Carrey, who stated that if the episode had been with him, he would have sued Will at 200 million dollars.

