Zöe Kravitz Regrets Killing Will Smith

Zoe Kravitzstar of Batmanadmitted that he wished he had reacted differently than he reacted to the infamous slap of Will Smith at the Oscars ceremony.

For those who didn’t follow or don’t remember, the actor went on stage and slapped the presenter in the face Chris Rockafter he made a joke about the alopecia of Jada Pinkett-SmithWill’s wife.

It seems that Zöe understands that she didn’t have to get involved in the story, and commented on the situation just to feel ‘fitted in’ on the internet. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actress confessed that was influenced by the general reaction, and who did not think before commenting on the matter:

“These are scary times to have an opinion, say the wrong thing, make art, controversial statements, thoughts or anything. It’s scarier because art is about dialogue, or should, in my opinion. The internet is the opposite of dialogue. The internet is people putting things there and not absorbing anything..”

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Zöe said that after she reflected on everything, she understood that she should have reacted differently. Although she can’t change what she said, the actress at least understands that learning is for the future:

“I’m torn about what to say now, because I should just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings about that. I wish I had looked at the situation with different eyes.and that’s OK.”

understand the situation

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Zöe is referring to some posts she made on her social media at the time of the Oscars. When sharing a photo of her look for the award, the girl captioned it:

“Here’s a picture of my dress from the show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage right now.”

After that, the actress reinforced her opinion about what happened, with a photo of the party that took place after the event. In the new image, she said:

“And here’s a picture of my dress at the after-party — where we’re apparently swearing and beating people up on stage right now.”

Zöe seems to have regretted it and deleted the photos, which are no longer available on her page.

Batman is available for streaming through HBO Max.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.