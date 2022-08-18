5 billionaires who were born poor and turned around!

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

When we look at the famous billionaires, we always think that they are people who were born in a golden cradle. We never imagined that people like these came from below and managed to conquer their fortune over time and with a lot of effort.

Many successful celebrities and entrepreneurs started out with almost no money, and managed to achieve financial success just the same. This can be a good way to inspire you, who think your financial life is a bit down. Everything has a way, and you can learn from them to grow financially.

Discover below some cases of famous billionaires who were born poor and turned around in style.

Meet the billionaires who were born poor

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah is one of the most well-known personalities around the world, and she serves as an inspiration not only in the financial field, but in many aspects of life. Today she has a net worth valued at US$ 2.5 billion, but she was not always so well financially.

She said in an interview that when she was a child she had no electricity in her house, no running water. Even so, she devoted herself to her studies, and began her media career working at a radio station. On television she began hosting the local Baltimore talk show, and in 1986 she landed on The Oprah Winfrey Show, which established her as a star. “The idea, I think, of having wealth is not letting wealth use you, but you using it,” she said.

J.K. Rowling

She has the best-selling book series in the world, and a fortune of around $1 billion, but before she could make it big with Harry Potter, she had to work hard to raise her daughter on her own. According to her, she often went without food, so that her daughter could eat, being, therefore, another case of a billionaire who was born poor.

With the success of Harry Potter she managed to amass a very considerable fortune, and now she likes to dedicate some of that money to charity. In 2012, she dropped from the billionaire status due to a $160 million donation to charities, but she is now back in this select group.

Larry Ellison

Ellison is president and chief technology officer at Oracle, and today has an estimated net worth of $97.3 billion. But as a child, the entrepreneur grew up in a small, cramped apartment in a lower-class Chicago neighborhood. He was raised by his great-aunt and great-uncle, and he worked very hard to accumulate his fortune.

Before becoming a huge billionaire, he had managed to succeed in the real estate market, but due to depression he ended up losing everything. Today he says that it is necessary to believe in the American dream, where anything is possible.

Ralph Lauren

The Ralph Lauren fashion brand is very well known, as well as highly regarded. Today his profession has earned him a fortune of $6.9 billion, but there was a time when he couldn’t afford new clothes. It seems like an irony of fate, but as a child, despite loving clothes, he always received pieces that had already been worn by his brothers. But he says he used his desire for new clothes to jumpstart his career and achieve his dreams.

David Murdock

Murdock managed to make his fortune ahead of Dole Food Products and other important companies, and today he has US$ 2.2 billion. But as a child, he had a very unstable financial life due to his father being a traveling salesman. His mother managed to do laundry and cleaning, even so life was difficult.

When he was 14 he dropped out of school and went to work at a gas station, and kept catching up by reading classic works.

He even went to the army, but was discharged in 1943. That’s when he met a man who worked at a loan company and helped him buy a restaurant. Since then he has been increasing his profit and has started to invest in the construction sector. After ascending financially, he managed to become the largest shareholder in Occidental Petroleum. Today he is 99 years old and has a huge figure.

So, did you know any of the billionaires who were born poor?