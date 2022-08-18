5G signal will be released in four more capitals from Monday, says Anatel | Technology

The decision was taken this Thursday (18) at a meeting of Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to take care of the activation of 5G internet in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band, which offers greater speed, stability and less latency ( answer).

With the decision, 12 capitals of the country will have the technology working until the beginning of next week. Pure 5G is already operational in Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB), Porto Alegre (RS), São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR), Goiânia (GO) and Salvador (BA) .

At this first moment, the 5G signal reaches the capitals of the country restricted to some neighborhoods, with exceptions, as the auction notice determined the operators to install an antenna for every 100 thousand inhabitants. The number will grow as the years go by.

City of São Paulo will have 25% 5G coverage in the 1st stage

However, nothing prevents operators from installing more antennas than the minimum required – which has been happening in capital cities where the technology is already available. The coverage area at the beginning of the service is part of each operator’s commercial strategy.

According to Anatel, in Rio de Janeiro, the minimum number of antennas required in the auction notice to activate the service was 252 for the three operators that will operate in the capital (Claro, TIM and Vivo). Anatel has already received 723 applications for licensing 5G antennas in the city, 287% more.

In Palmas, the minimum was 12 and there are already 21 requests (175% more). In Florianópolis, the minimum was 18, but it is now 43 (239%). And in Vitória, the minimum was 15, but there are already 29 licensing requests (193%). The numbers could still increase in the coming days.

With this, Anatel’s expectation is that the densification, that is, the 5G coverage throughout the capitals area, will advance faster than the period foreseen in the public notice, which was up to four years.

Initially, all capitals were supposed to have pure 5G working by July 31. However, this deadline was extended by Anatel, due to the delivery schedule of the equipment that needs to be installed to prevent 5G from causing interference in professional satellite services. These equipments are imported, generally from Asia.

According to Gaispi’s schedule, 5G needs to be commercially activated in the remaining 15 capitals by November 27th. The trend, however, is for activation to take place earlier, as operators complete the antenna and filter installation work.

It still needs to activate pure 5G in: Recife (PE); Fortaleza (CE); Natal, RN); Aracaju (SE); Maceio (AL); Teresina (PI); São Luís (MA); Campo Grande, MS); Cuiabá (MT); Porto Velho (RO); Rio Branco (AC); Macapa (AP); Boa Vista (RR) Manaus (AM); and Belém (PA).

In other cities in the country, activation will take place gradually, until 2029.

Signal activation process

It is up to Anatel to release the activation of the pure 5G signal. With the authorization, operators Claro, TIM and Vivo — winners of the national lots in the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction — can offer the service to their customers.

For Anatel to authorize, Siga Antenado, an entity created by the three operators, must conclude:

installation of antennas in the minimum quantity required by the 5G public notice;

installation of filters to avoid interference in professional satellite services; and

start distributing kits to receive the new satellite TV signal to the low-income population registered in the federal government’s Cadastro Único.

After completing the installation of antennas and filters, tests are carried out and, if there is no interference, the agency gives the positive signal for 5G activation.

How do I access 5G?

To access fifth-generation mobile internet, a person needs to have a technology-enabled cell phone. The newest devices, in general, already come enabled.

Anyone who has an Apple cell phone needs to download a software update, which will still be available. At this time, the chip exchange is also not being requested.