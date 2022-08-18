A 12-year-old girl was abused and threatened for 4 years by a man close to her family in a new crime series

A Friend of the Family is a drama miniseries based on true events that will premiere on October 6th on streaming Peacock.

Created by Nick Antoscathe series of true crime counts with protagonism of Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy and Colin Hanks in the cast.

The premise of A Friend of the Family is based on the real-life events of the Broberg family, in which their daughter Jan was kidnapped several times over the years by a charismatic but manipulative and obsessed family friend.

The Brobergs were a dedicated family, devoted to their faith and their community, unprepared to deal with the far-fetched and sneaky tactics of their neighbor, a man who exploited the family’s vulnerability. To make matters worse, the family friend’s scheming led the Brobergs to conflict, mainly causing the daughter to turn against her parents.

Devoted mother of three daughters, Mary Ann Broberg (Anna Paquin) realizes too late that perhaps it was a mistake to bring the family closer to neighbor Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy), a businessman who appears to be a great father and a Mormon. The series seeks to tell the story of how the family survived and had its history marked forever.

See the trailer:

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT