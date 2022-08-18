Acer announces affordable smartphones with Snapdragon and 5G for Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Acer, known primarily for manufacturing notebooks, will launch its own line of 5G smartphones and with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors in Brazil. The cell phones will be distributed by Rcell, which resells Samsung and Motorola devices in the country. The production will be national, carried out by the Mexican partner manufacturer Senwa. The promise is to deliver more affordable devices with access to the 5G network.

Chromsbooks are notebooks that do not use Windows (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

According to the CEO of Qualcomm in Brazil, Luiz Tonisi, the new smartphones are expected to be launched between Christmas 2022 and early 2023according to information obtained by the Tele.Synthesis. The announcement was made during the Qualcomm 5G Summit Brazil event in São Paulo. The development of cell phones is also the result of a partnership with the chip maker.

Mexican Senwa acts as Acer’s partner in the design of products and in the manufacture of new cell phones in the national territory. The company is already known for producing simpler and more affordable smartphones, operating in Mexico and Guatemala. Senwa also produces landline telephones with built-in LCD screens that also work with a Wi-Fi router, as well as security cameras and digital intercoms.

Acer phones will have Snapdragon chips and 5G

There is not much information about the devices that will be released. However, according to images shared at the event, at least one of the smartphones will have triple rear camera and another hole-punch front lens over the display. We are also sure that devices will have 5G connectivity and Snapdragon processors.

Acer smartphone announcement for the Brazilian market at an event in São Paulo (Image: Reproduction/ Tele.Síntese)

Furthermore, given Senwa’s history, new handsets are expected to be launched at lower prices (not yet revealed) in the Brazilian market, facilitating consumer access to the new generation of mobile internet.

On the back of the phone, we can see the Acer brand and the “Powered by Snapdragon” logo. According to Tonisi, more than 70% of mobile devices sold in Brazil carry Snapdragon chips. He added that this is a trend that goes beyond smartphones and that these Qualcomm processors should arrive in other segments, such as wearables and other smart devices.

With information: Tele.Síntese