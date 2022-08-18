Acer launches Chromebook 511 with Snapdragon 7c in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

With an eye on the educational and business sectors, Acer announced the arrival of the Chromebook 511 in Brazil. The equipment with Snapdragon 7c processor, promises energy efficiency and durability against drops as main features to conquer a share of the market.

Acer Chromebook 511 (Image: Publicity / Acer)

The Chromebook 511 is the first in Brazil equipped with the Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform, an entry-level SoC that offers sustained performance, long battery life and 4G LTE connectivity.

The main feature of the processor is its energy efficiency, which can guarantee up to 20 hours of continuous use with just one recharge, according to the company. In specifications, the chip also has eight 2.4 GHz cores and support for HDR and 4K.

The 4G LTE modem automatically switches between WWAN (LTE) and Wi-Fi networks, with download speeds of up to 600 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps for 4G LTE connections. The device also supports eSIM connections.

Acer’s intention in bringing LTE connectivity to the Chromebook is to allow the operating system and apps to stay up-to-date, wherever you are.

Military technology for fall protection

The Chromebook 511 has a rugged chassis with MIL-STD 810H military strength certification. This seal defines that the device can withstand drops of 1.2 meters, receive up to 30 kilos of weight on the lid and resist other impacts.

The laptop also features rugged I/O ports and an integrated drainage system to protect the keyboard from up to 330ml of liquid in the event of an accident.

