After being fired at TV Globo, Ana Furtado resurfaces on the web and sends a message to Boninho; netizens reverberate

Ana Furtado chose to terminate the contract with the Globe and the presenter has free time to play other projects in different companies. This Thursday (18), the communicator took advantage of her free time and declared to her husband, cute, on the social networks. The video published by the ex-global gave something to talk about among the followers.

In the content, Ana makes a compilation with romantic photos next to her husband. In the images, Ana and the executive director of Globo enjoy different situations in dancing, eating and traveling. “Trend+ TBT+ I love you”, said the blonde on the official profile. In the comments, fans of the couple praised the selected moments.

“Beautiful couple”, “Beautiful together”, “I love you guys! Congratulations on this love and union”, “Wonderful couple”, they fired. It is worth remembering that recently, the cute decided to show a little preview of the participants who are in the selective to integrate the cast of “BBB 23”. At the time, the team at Globe was in Porto Alegre (RS).

“Is there anyone here who wants to enter the Big Brother? Let’s take a look!” cute on video. In the caption, the warning: “Selective @bbb Porto Alegre! The race has started!!! #bbb23”. In the video, the likely participants appear in group dynamics.