After hat-trick, Yuri Alberto recalls his beginnings in São José dos Campos: “I started as a midfielder” | football

After scoring three goals in Corinthians’ 4-1 victory over Atlético-GO last Wednesday, 17th, for the Copa do Brasil, striker Yuri Alberto went to São José dos Campos-SP, one hour from the capital. paulista. It is in this city in the interior of São Paulo where he was born and took his first steps in football.

This Thursday, the 18th, he recalled how he started in the sport. Now a forward, Yuri started playing a little further away from the goal.

– I’m from the north of São José, from Vila Cristina. I grew up watching my father play soccer there in the village. I look up to him to this day. I looked up to him as a steering wheel. And I started as a steering wheel too (laughs). I played in three schools in São José. He also played in Athlete Citizen. In 2012, I went to audition at Santos. I ended up passing, but that year, I didn’t go because I was enrolled in Paulista by Atleta Cidadão, in the under-11 category. I finished the São Paulo championship and, the following year, I went there – said the player.

1 of 2 Yuri Alberto celebrates a goal in Corinthians vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto celebrates a goal in Corinthians vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– I stayed at Santos for seven years, until 2020. I went to Inter, I stayed for a year and a half, I had a great season there, many goals. In January, I went to Zenit. I stayed there for four months and now I’m back on loan to Corinthians. I’m in São Paulo, close to my family, close to everyone I love and having a great time at Corinthians – he added.

Yuri Alberto started playing soccer at the R10 Soccer school, in São José dos Campos. Later, he also worked on the Atleta Cidadão project, run by the city hall. Edison Mug, a former Goiás goalkeeper, was his first coach. Last year, after Yuri scored a hat-trick with the Internacional shirt, Mug recalled the striker’s first kicks.

– He started with us when he was five, six years old. It started with Joãozinho and me. He had a natural talent. But he was a boy who liked to train. At the age of seven, he already took a corner kick with both legs. It was a foundation that we trained. He has played in midfield, as a defensive midfielder, as a striker. He was very versatile. I’m happy to see him play up front, with that ease of scoring goals – recalled Edison Mug.

2 of 2 Yuri Alberto when he played for R-10 Soccer, in São José dos Campos — Photo: Disclosure/R-10 Soccer Yuri Alberto when he played for R-10 Soccer, in São José dos Campos — Photo: Disclosure/R-10 Soccer

Edison Mug said that the player’s parents also encouraged Yuri a lot. The father, who did extra training with his son, also liked to place bets with him. In one day, he bet X value for every goal he scores. However, Yuri started scoring too many goals in one game, and the father was worried about how much he would have to pay his son. The solution? Ask the coach to take you out of the game.