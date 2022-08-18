Afternoon Session (1/8): See the film that Globo will show today

The Afternoon Session, on Globo, this Monday (8/1) shows the movie Pixels. Humanity has always looked for life outside of Earth and, in search of some contact, sent varied images and sounds about terrestrial culture on the most diverse satellites ever launched in the universe. One day, one of them was found. Ready to conquer the planet, the alien race decided to create digital monsters inspired by classic video games from the 1980s. To fight them, the only alternative is to call game experts: Sam Brenne, Eddie Plant, Ludlow Lamonsoff and Lieutenant Colonel Violet Van Patten.

Cast: Peter Dinklage; Kevin James; Michelle Monaghan; Adam Sandler

Direction: Chris Columbus

Nationality: American

The Afternoon Session is shown on Globo, from Monday to Friday, right after O Cravo e a Rosa, at 3:30 pm.







A Sessão da Tarde is a Brazilian television program; a screening of films shown by Globo from Monday to Friday. It has been shown in the afternoons of the station since March 4, 1974, being one of the longest-lasting film sessions on Brazilian television, succeeding the extinct Sessão das Duas.