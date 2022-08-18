Amazon on offer: JBL Wireless Headset is R$ 464 cheaper

Amazon is offering the JBL Club One wireless headset this week. The product is priced at 34% off for a limited time, and can be purchased with a R$ 464 discount (direct offer link).

According to JBL, the wireless over-ear headphones feature “Pro Sound” sound, to deliver professional-quality sound, including adaptive noise cancellation. The technology makes it possible to compensate for losses caused by hair, glasses or head movements.

The product is Hi-Res certified, in addition to the possibility of equalizing the sound through the My JBL Headphones app. The bow is made of leather and has oval padded ear cups.

The battery guarantees up to 45 hours of continuous playback before needing to recharge the headphones. In addition, it has two auxiliary inputs – one on each side of the earphone -, and it supports Google Assistant and Alexa, which allows you to dictate text messages, choose playlists or ask if it’s going to rain through voice commands.

The JBL headset is marketed by Amazon with a carrying case.

