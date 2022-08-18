América-MG vs São Paulo: Vagner Mancini has embezzlement and returns; see probable team | america-mg

América-MG is ready to face São Paulo, this Thursday, at Independência, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Vagner Mancini commanded the last training session this Wednesday and has absences and returns for the decisive match.

Regarding the team that had been playing in the sequence of victories in the Brazilian Championship, the main absence is Martín Benítez. The Argentine, holder in the role of point guard, has already played in the Copa do Brasil wearing the Grêmio shirt.

Two other foreigners will also not be available for departure at Independência. Emmanuel Martínez and Gonzalo Mastriani, signed from Barcelona de Guayaquil, were not registered in time for the knockout competition.

On the other hand, Mancini has gained some new options in recent weeks. Players who have acquired rhythm and fight for starting position against Tricolor. Alê, who returned against Santos, is an alternative for Benítez’s vacancy. In command of attack, Wellington Paulista disputes position with Henrique Almeida. Aloísio should be an option on the reserve bench.

There is also doubt on both sides. On the left, Marlon and Danilo Avelar have been taking turns, and on the right the options are Patric and Raul Cáceres. The probable team of América-MG has:

Matheus Cavichioli; Raul Cáceres (Patric), Iago Maidana, Éder and Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Everaldo, Pedrinho and Wellington Paulista (Henrique Almeida)

The first leg, at Morumbi, ended with a 1-0 victory for São Paulo. América-MG still missed a penalty. To advance to the second semifinal of the Copa do Brasil in its history, Coelho needs to win by two goals. Triumph by a goal takes the decision of the spot to penalties.