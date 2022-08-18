America restricts ticket sales to members after ‘invasion’ of So-Paulinos

photo: Moor Panda / America America restricts the purchase of tickets in its sector only to ‘Onda Verde’ members for the game against So Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil

America restricted ticket sales for the match against So Paulo, this Thursday (18), at 9 pm, only to Onda Verde supporters. The alviverde board took the measure after the tricolors sold out tickets for the visiting sector at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, and started buying tickets for gates 3, 4 and 6, destined for Coelho. The game will be valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

According to Dower Arajo, America’s superintendent, the objective of restricting tickets is to ensure the safety of the Alviverde fans. The club will take measures similar to this in “specific cases”, when there is high demand for tickets from visitors.

“There was an invasion of So Paulo fans buying tickets. Our preference, of course, is the America fan. We are prioritizing the purchase by the member. Of course, he can buy for a fan in the member too. discount for a companion”, said Dower Arajo.

“This is a way of guaranteeing safety for our fans. We prioritized the member because he can buy his and take an American who is not a member. That way, we guarantee a minimum of safety”, he added.

As emphasized by the superintendent, fans not associated with the club will need those who are members to purchase tickets. For this match, the ‘Onda Verde’ membership plans have the ‘double access’ promotion.





Check the information for each plan:

VIP partner: be able to buy 1 whole and 1 half with 90% discount. The extra ticket would cost BRL 4 (full) and BRL 2 (half) at Porto 3 and BRL 2 (full) and BRL 1 (half) at Porto 6; American Partner and Family: be able to buy 1 whole and 1 half with 70% off. The extra ticket costs BRL 12 reais (full) and BRL 6 (half) at Porto 3 and BRL 6 (full) and BRL 3 (half) at Porto 6; Young Partner: be able to buy 1 whole and 1 half with 50% off. The extra ticket would cost BRL 20 reais (full) and BRL 10 (half) in Porto 3 and BRL 10 (full) and BRL 5 (half) in Porto 6.

Where to buy

This Wednesday (17th), physical ticket sales are held at the Loja Oficial do América, at Boulevard Shopping – Floor G1 (from 10 am to 10 pm) and at the Pitangui Ticket Office at Arena Independência (from 10 am to 5 pm).

This Thursday (18), the day on which the game takes place, exclusive sales to America’s members take place at the Official America Store (from 10 am to 4 pm) and at the Pitangui box office at Arena Independencia (from 3 pm to 10 pm).

audience forecast

So Paulo fans sold out the 2,000 tickets on sale. According to Amrica’s press office, 12,000 tickets were made available in total. For Dower Arajo, Coelho fans will come close to occupying the maximum capacity of gates 3, 4 and 6 of Independência.

“It should come close to selling out tickets for the available sectors. Opening other doors will not be possible, because we are almost 24 hours away from the game and we have regulatory restrictions, fan rights, meetings with the Minas Gerais Federation and the Military Police. criterion,” said the superintendent. Vacancy in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil