Android 13: Moto G60, G40 Fusion, OnePlus 5 and 5T can now be updated via custom ROMs

Android 13 was released by Google last Monday (15) and it is now possible to update some phones with the so-called Custom ROMs, which are already available for the Moto G40 Fusion, G60, OnePlus 5 and 5T. See now where to download these customized versions of Android to update your phone.

Android 13 for Moto G40 Fusion and G60





Starting with the Moto G40 Fusion and G60, the custom ROM for them was created by developer Raghu varma from XDA Developers. The ROMs are based on the AOSP project, so these versions have the Pixel Launcher, official wallpapers, icons, and even fonts.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that Safety.net is verified for this ROM, which still has SELinux applied, guaranteeing a higher level of security for these users. The ROM can be downloaded from the link below, where you will find the instructions to install it on your phone. Android 13 for Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 — download

Android 13 for OnePlus 5 and 5T





The custom ROM for the OnePlus 5 and 5T was created by senior XDA Developers member robertogl, who also relied on the AOSP project to create this version. This ROM also integrates SELinux and seems to be stable most of the time, but there are some bugs like the inability to use mobile data at times in this initial release.

According to XDA, the ROM behaves stably most of the time, so it’s a good option if you want to update your OnePlus to the latest Android version. Android 13 for OnePlus 5 and 5T — login It is worth mentioning that installing a custom ROM violates a cell phone’s warranty, as it is necessary to unlock the Bootloader and install a custom Recovery to change the smartphone’s system. So we do not recommend that you perform this procedure if you are not experienced with these situations, as these procedures can cause permanent damage to your cell phone.

