Angelina Jolie has hired children to work on her new film







Photo: Publicity / Universal Pictures / Modern Popcorn

Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie (“Maleficent”) has hired two of her children, Pax (18) and Maddox (21), to work on the team for “Without Blood,” her new directorial job.

“We work well together,” she told People magazine. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural.”

Pax and Maddox are working as assistant directors. The two had previously worked with Jolie on “First They Killed My Father” (2017), and Maddox also worked on “By the Sea” (2015), which co-starred Brad Pitt.

Jolie got custody of the children after a troubled separation process with actor Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). The mood between the couple soured and this week it came to light that Jolie accused Pitt of assault. He was acquitted by the FBI and she did not conform, triggering the federal agency in Justice to have access to the investigation documents.

“Without Blood” is a revenge thriller based on the book of the same name by Alessandro Baricco. The plot takes place in an unidentified place and period, where Manuel Roca’s enemies hunt him down to kill him. However, one of the assassins is unable to kill Nina, the victim’s youngest daughter, hidden in a hole under the farm’s floor. Enchanted by the sight of Nina’s perfect innocence, he is silent. But when she grows up, the young woman will no longer have that innocent appearance, determined to hunt down the murderers one by one, even in times of peace.

Jolie does not act in the film, which stars Salma Hayek (“Eternals”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun”).

“Without Blood” is being filmed in Italy and still doesn’t have a premiere date.