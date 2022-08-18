Angelina Jolie says she felt held hostage by Brad Pitt on a family plane trip; understand

Brad Pitt acted like a “monster” during a family plane trip in 2016, when screamed, punched the ceiling and pushed the then-woman Angelina Jolie against a wall. The information is contained in the process in which the actress asks the FBI the delivery of investigation reports of an episode that took place six years ago, which would have led to their divorce.





People magazine had access to a copy of the complaint, which reveals new details of the fight between the couple. Angelina Jolie now wants to include the documents, requested under a pseudonym, to the records of the legal battle for the custody of the six children, fruits of the old relationship with Brad Pitt.









According to People magazine, Angelina Jolie claimed that one pitt drunk “imitated the behavior of a monster and yelled at them” in the episode that took place six years ago. The children were “in a state of shock”, said Jolie, who said she was “frozen, scared and didn’t know what to do” at the time, and that the situation made her “feel like a hostage”.





To “People”, a representative of Brad Pitt pointed out that there was “nothing new” in the documents and that both parties have copies of the complaint since the investigation was closed by the FBI.





Tension and misunderstanding





The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt during this period and ruled that there was no abuse. Pitt denied being abusive during the private flight on September 14, 2016.





Witnesses reported that Jolie felt a constant “tension” between her and Pitt on the flight, and that the disagreement turned into a physical fight. The actress says that Pitt grabbed her and shook her, pushing her against the wall and punching the roof of the aircraft.





Jolie admitted that she wrapped her arms around Pitt’s neck, as she wanted to strangle him, after her ex-husband demonstrated that he would attack one of the children and called her an “idiot”. She claimed the plane was extensively damaged by red wine stains and that Pitt spilled beer on it at one point.





The report adds that, at the time of the complaint, Angelina Jolie had a burn on her hand, in addition to injuries to her back and elbow. The artist acknowledges that a scratch that Pitt suffered “might have been hers”.

See too

crimes

Audios link tenor Plácido Domingo to scandal with sect that practiced sex trafficking and extortion

João Gomes at Ground Zero

“I hope to always honor this day”, says João Gomes after his concert in Recife; see how was the show