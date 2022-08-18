Angelina Jolie wins a stage in the wine war against Brad Pitt | Nara Caviquioli

The ex-couple’s 400-hectare estate in France’s Provence region was the fairytale setting for the Hollywood couple’s 2014 wedding, but since 2019 it has turned into a battleground for ever-increasing divorce proceedings. exhausting between the two.

The legal dispute intensified in 2021, when Angelina Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli group, owned by oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Earlier this year, as the dispute unfolded, it was disclosed through Pitt’s lawyers that Yuri Shefler is interested in taking control of Chateau Miraval Winery.

In this latest court ruling, despite Pitt’s lawyers claiming Angelina Jolie never contributed to the success of the Château Miraval wine brand, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Pitt must deliver business documents to Jolie’s legal team.

a nearby source, Page Six cited – that Jolie believes Pitt is so angry that he can’t see past his hatred. – “Any rational human being would be happy for Yuri Stoli to be a partner, starting with his first-rate marketing and distribution”.

On Pitt’s side, someone close to him informed the media that selling part of the business was contrary to the actor’s long-term plan: and expanding assets.

Although Jolie has won this stage of the process, there are no signs to indicate that the dispute will reach a peaceful conclusion anytime soon.