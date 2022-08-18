Are Selena Gomez and Tyga dating? understand the rumors

Selena Gomez and Tyga were photographed after a dinner at the The Nice Guy, in West Hollywood, at dawn this Wednesday. According to TMZ, the singer left the venue through the back door and the rapper through the front at around 2:30am. This information was enough for rumors that the two artists were going out together began to spread on social media.

The website stated that Tyga was already inside the restaurant when the star of “Only Murders in the Building” arrived just before midnight. Sources at the tabloid said security guards at the venue did not allow other customers in “since the two were together”.

Although rumors of a romance between the two continue to gain traction in the media, a source close to the singer denied to TMZ that she and the rapper are dating and stated that they were in the same restaurant but in separate groups.

In recent months, Gomez has posted images alongside her producers at a recording studio in Los Angeles. After the success of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building“, the artist is preparing her next album.

Last year, Tyga was accused of domestic violence by his then-girlfriend, Camaryn Sawanson. At the time, she shared photos of bruises on social media and said that the rapper also committed psychological abuse against her. He turned himself in to the police, but no criminal charges were filed in the case.

