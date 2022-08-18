Army of the Dead actor Matthias Schweighöfer joins Gal Gadot in a new film produced by Netflix. Two more names were added to the cast, they are Paul Ready and Jing Lusi. Gal Gadot will star in the film called Heart of Stone, which will feature previously announced “50 Shades of Gray” actor Jamie Dornan and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. There is not enough information about the plot, however, it is confirmed that it will be a spy thriller.

Army of the Dead Star Joins Gal Gadot in Netflix Movie

Through a post on her instagram, Gal Gadot, who plays the famous Wonder Woman, reveals that filming started this week, and announces that her character’s name will be called Rachel Stone. The script is under the responsibility of the duo Allison Schroeder and Greg Rucka, and the direction was in the hands of director Tom Harper, who is recognized for directing the films “The Aeronauts” and “Wild Rose”, and who will also take charge of a future production called “Forever”. Rucka is a comic book artist and had his first screenwriting job with the hit Netflix feature “The Old Guard” in 2020, while Schroeder wrote screenplays for films like “Christopher Robin” and “Hidden Figures”.

Get to know a little about the new faces of the cast:

We still don’t have information about the characters that will be interpreted, however, we know a little about some productions that are involved.

Okonedo is recognized for films in the drama genre, such as “Hotel Rwanda” and “The Secret Life of Bees”, having part in the show called “Flack” on Amazon, and the acclaimed psychological horror series on Netflix, “Ratched”. Okonedo is also acting alongside Gal Gadot in theaters with the movie “Death on the Nile”.

Matthias Schweighöfer is known for the character Dieter through “Army of The Dead”, a Netflix production, and its spin-off spin-off, called “Army of Thieves”. The actor is considered for a new drama movie called “The Swimmers”.

Zhao Lusi is referenced for her portrayal of Amanda Ling in “Crazy Rich Asians”, and will soon voice the character Black Tiger in the animated Jade Armor, which will be released by Cartoon Network on HBO Max. And English actor Paul Ready gained prominence for his performance in The Terror, Amazon Prime series.

“Heart of Stone” is also being produced by Gal Gadot. The film has just started production, information is still scarce and more content is expected to be purchased soon.

