At Atlético-MG, Hulk preaches pressure relief for climbing in the Brazilian: “Playing the ball, we know” | athletic-mg

It was with these motivational words from Captain Hulk that Atlético-MG took the field against Coritiba in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. A 1-0 win to reestablish the club, which seeks to return to, at least, the G-6 (Libertadores zone).

Title hangover: Why couldn’t Atlético repeat last year’s feats?

In Hulk’s speech, the certainty that it is necessary to relieve the pressure on the players for football (and results) to accompany the day to day of the Rooster again. There are 16 final rounds of Serie A. Atlético continues in seventh, but closed the gap to Athletico-PR (fifth), Fluminense (fourth) and Corinthians (third), who lost in the round.

– In the most difficult moments, it is to show who is strong. We prepare like hell, and we didn’t get Libertadores. That’s not why we can go down. We were absorbing the pressure, the obligation to want to make it happen. It hurts. That’s what happened – said Hulk, during the wheel of players before the match.

– Starting today, let’s take that desire and make joy. Have fun on the field. We have a hell of a team, all very well trained. There are 17 finals, starting today.

1 of 3 Forward Hulk in Atlético’s dressing room before the duel against Coritiba — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Forward Hulk in Atlético’s locker room before the duel against Coritiba — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

Galo beat Coxa 1-0, breaking a streak of six matches without a win in the season. A triumph of reaction after the elimination against Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. Alan Kardec’s goal at 48 minutes and 37 seconds of the second half. Shirt 14 was the last to return to the locker room at the final whistle, and greeted each of his teammates.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

– Wishing everyone a good game. I don’t speak before. But we are the Brazilian champions. The whole of Brazil wants to see what our reaction will be. Commitment, sacrifice. This is our commitment. Show inside who the current Brazilian champion is and what we want inside – said football director Rodrigo Caetano, before the ball rolled.

Atlético now have Goiás at home on Saturday. It can reach 38 points, and get even closer to the vice-leaders Flamengo and Corinthians, with 39 each. Palmeiras is still far away, with 48 points.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv