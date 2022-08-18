Athletico fans expel flamenguists from a restaurant after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil; video | athletico-pr

Athletico fans expelled flamenguists from a restaurant in Curitiba on Wednesday night. The scene took place after the 1-0 defeat at Arena da Baixada, which decreed the elimination of Hurricane in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. (see videos below).

The images posted on social media show about ten Flamengo fans receiving insults inside the venue, in the Batel neighborhood. They try to argue, but the athleticans pressure them to leave.

It is possible to hear prejudiced offenses such as “get out of here, favelado” and “go back to the favela”.

Some Athletico fans seek to calm tempers, with one fan stressing that “there are children” among Flamengo fans. It didn’t help, and Fla’s group left the restaurant.

Sought, the press office of the woof Said he’s still figuring out the facts. The restaurant is about 2 km from the stadium.

1 of 1 Athletico fans expel flamenguistas in a restaurant – Photo: Reproduction Athletico fans expel flamenguists in a restaurant – Photo: Reproduction

After the 0-0 draw in the first leg, Athletico needed a simple win to advance to the semifinals. Fla won with a volleyed goal by Pedro and awaits the winner of América-MG x São Paulo.