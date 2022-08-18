Athletico fans threaten Flamengo children after the game

The rivalry crossed the line at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday in Curitiba. After Flamengo beat Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada by 1-0 with a great goal from Pedro, Mengão fans went to fraternize with a meal in a restaurant near the stadium, but were surprised by the local crowd.

Accompanied by their parents, some children who support Mengo were threatened by Athletico fans. In addition, the situation became so serious that at one point a woman from Paraná asked her friends to calm down: “There are children, for God’s sake”. watch.

However, the request had no effect and other athleticans continued with the insults: “Favelados do c…. Let’s go, let’s go. Take in the c.. Mengo. Go to the favela.” watch.

Athletico sectorist in Paraná, journalist Juliano Lorenz Oscar, from the tretis, spared no criticism of the principals and issued a warning about the safety of the place. According to Juliano, the restaurant is attached to an elite area of ​​the state.

“How unfortunate. This in an elite Curitiba restaurant on top of that. At that time, the owner was lying down very calmly, only an employee with the ‘bucha’ to solve. Probably didn’t even have a manager at the time,” he snapped.

On the lawn, Flamengo dominated and won

Even with all these problems off the field, on the pitch, Flamengo asserted its technical quality and won Athletico with sovereignty in the second stage. After a truncated first half, Dorival Júnior’s team knew how to get the ball rolling in the last 45 minutes and could have triumphed even by more goals.

Thus, the Mais Querido will face the classified between São Paulo and América-MG in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo will meet its opponent this Thursday night, in Minas Gerais.

