Athletico will have three defenders; Flamengo bets on Vidal

The teams are set for the 21:30 duel, at Arena da Baixada (PR), for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari started Athletico with three defenders: Matheus Felipe, Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique. Flamengo, on the other hand, comes without great news. Without David Luiz and Thiago Maia, suspended, coach Dorival Júnior opted for Fabrício Bruno and Vidal, respectively, which was already the most expected.

Athletico will go to the field with: Bento; Matheus Felipe, Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique; Khellven, Erick, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Abner; Terans and Pablo.

Flamengo is already lined up with: Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Vidal, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel and Pedro.

The first leg, at Maracanã (RJ), ended in a 0-0 tie. A simple victory for either team qualifies for the semifinals. In case of a new tie in the score, the decision will be made by penalties.

Whoever qualifies will face the winner of América-MG and São Paulo. In the first leg, at Morumbi (SP), Tricolor won 1-0. The return, at Independência (MG), will take place tomorrow (18).