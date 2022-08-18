Atlético-MG has Brazilian’s G-4 as a sporting and financial goal: “Tight situation”, says president | athletic-mg

In the financial planning of Atlético-MG for 2022, even if the budget does not explain, the goals were to reach at least the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores (✅), the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil (❌), and among the top four of the Brazilian (❓). The third goal became the remaining goal, also in the sporting impact of next year.

In an interview with Globo, the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, said that there is a loss due to eliminations in the cups. In the case of the Copa do Brasil, Galo left a stage before the line-up, in the round of 16, to Flamengo. It is a fact that the club will have a minimum drop of almost 50% in this year’s prize pool, in relation to the victorious 2021.

– It’s a big loss, isn’t it? Our 2022 budget was made considering Atlético in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, and in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Unfortunately, in the Copa do Brasil we came out in the round of 16 – said Sérgio Coelho.

“It’s a tight situation for the club, we don’t hide it.”

Atlético is expected to raise R$ 163 million in prize money and TV rights. In the Brasileirão, the champion earns BRL 40 million, which must be corrected from 2021 to 2022. And that’s BRL 2 million less for each position below the leadership. Today, the Rooster is in seventh place. It must first enter the G-6, the Libertadores classification zone.

Then, climb even more positions to the G-4, where the presence in the group stage of the international competition is guaranteed. And there’s the opening of the MRV Arena next year. Sporting situations, but directly linked to Atlético’s finances, which are far from ideal.

Gross debt at the end of 2021 was around R$ 1.4 billion. The part that needs to be addressed urgently is the onerous part – around R$ 560 million gross. Behold, there was the sale of Diamond Mall for another R$ 340 million, to reduce bank loans, judicial debts, and other creditors.

– Unfortunately, we have a lot of financial difficulties. There is a work to seek a balance in the accounts. Let’s try to close the year in the best possible way. When fans and the press suggest that we are going to make signings, we must remember that we don’t have the resources to invest. It’s important to be clear. We made great signings without spending anything, like Alan Kardec, Pedrinho, Pavón and others. Let’s play the club like this, without doing crazy – completed Sérgio Coelho.

