‘Avatar’ is removed from the Disney+ platform catalog in Brazil

posted on 08/18/2022 17:43 / updated on 08/18/2022 17:43



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

As a way of preparing the public for the premiere of avatar 2 at the end of the year, Disney+ removed the first film in the franchise from the streaming catalog in Brazil. The measure has been adopted in other countries as well. The production that revolutionized the use of 3D technology in theaters is the most profitable film in history at the box office with US$ 2.84 billion grossed around the world.

According to Omeletthe platform’s advice in Brazil states that the removal of avatar of the films is due to the relaunch of the feature in cinemas, as a way of attracting and leaving the public in the mood of the premiere of Avatar: The Water Way, which hits theaters on December 16, 2022. Check out the trailer below.

official trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water

The plot follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoë Saldana), more than a decade after the events of the first film. Both now have children and must face a new threat to protect them, they are forced to abandon the safety of Pandora’s forests and seek refuge in a coastal area with an underwater people whose customs and cultures are different from their own.

Avatar: the water way directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. The film is set to premiere on December 16 this year.