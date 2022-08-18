Beatx store hits the market with the sale of beats on NFT

THE Beatx store was officially launched this Wednesday (17) at a celebration at the Hilton Hotel, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. The event, which was led by the actor Paulinho Serra and the singer Rebeccafeatured artistic presentations, the exhibition of the project, executives from the music market and the presence of personalities such as Jorge Aragon.

Read more:

The 100% Brazilian international platform allows customers to find musical beats of different genres, such as funk, trap, sertanejo, piseiro, among others. The differential of Beatx store is that the samples will be sold in the user’s preferred currency, such as real, dollar, euro and even cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain technology in the Beatx Store

You NFTsa digital asset that exists in a blockchain, defines the originality and exclusivity of digital goods. Since its popularization, the NFTs have been revolutionizing several markets and, also, the musical universe. Therefore, Maurício Dutt, entrepreneur in the entertainment industry and one of the partners at Espaço Hall show housedeveloped, together with its partners, the platform project.

Second Mauricio Dutta Beatx store It is an inclusion, accessibility project. In addition, it is the world’s first NFT beats sales platform.

“We are pioneers in the subject and we will provide a great job opportunity to thousands of people. It will be a gateway for all those who dream of making a living from music, but who still can’t, whether they are singers, DJs, producers… In addition, this platform also comes to supply, for example, the advertising market, streaming, television, through the soundtracks, among other segments. Music is in everything and everywhere and, therefore, the Beatx store arrives to revolutionize the current scenario”, explains Dutt.

How does the Beatx Store platform work?

When accessing the beats collection of Beatx store, interested parties will be able to purchase the works both in “lease” format, which is nothing more than the “rent” of beats, and, later, in exclusive formats. The store’s proposal is to generate accessibility and inclusion in the music world. Also, anyone, in any country in the world, will be able to get these beats.

“Brazil is culturally very rich and many dreams die every day for lack of opportunity. Our main idea has always been to bring a solution where we could connect the artist to great beatmakers, breaking networking barriers and financial limitations. THE Beatx store is the beginning of the dream of thousands of young people”, points out DDC, music producer and partner of Loja de Beatx.

“THE beatx store is an out-of-the-box idea, with great chances of revealing new great talents in music”, says Wagner Vianna, A&R at Warner Music.

The platform will receive beats from established producers and beatmakers in the industry, which will be available for purchase.