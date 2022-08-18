Bob Hair: We Discovered the Trick for a Full Celebrity Cut | Hair

Between Barbiecore and bicolor hair, it’s clear that post-pandemic beauty isn’t afraid to dare – just think about the very long hair or the bob cut with a knife.

The two looks might seem opposites, but for celebs’ hairdressers, the short-long-short cycle again is just another day at work… applying hair extensions. “To go from long to short and back to long the next day, celebrities braid the strands and glue extensions into the braids, leaving only the natural root out,” comments hair stylist Marc Mena about the “faux bob.” . “It’s not permanent, but it allows them to change their look dramatically and nobody says it’s apply.”

It’s true, Chris Appleton, who did Kim Kardashian’s bob in 2019 and is responsible for J.Lo’s cut, confirmed that he hides the braided strands with appliqués. But the technique, according to Marc, only works for a few days, comparing the fake bob to false eyelashes.

Other celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Megan Fox, who love playing with their hair length, range from tape appliqués to microencapsulated stretching. Lilybeth Vargas, an appliqué specialist, tells Glamour. Personally, she recommends clip appliqués to use at events.

Why do celebrities wear so many extensions? Well, it is possible that your wires are damaged by the changes. “Celebs change hair according to trends and that can be difficult for natural hair,” explains hairstylist Sephanie Aneglone. “This can damage, thin and even increase the fall, so adding extensions will help to give the full effect and protect the strands until they are healthy.”

Despite this, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Chrissy Teigen, who are not necessarily famous for their hair changes, use extensions to gain a little length.

“Hair extensions are already so normalized – a lot of people use it to add volume, not just length,” comments Lilybeth. “The root is a common area for hair to start thinning and this problem is easily solved with a little bit of volumizing tape.” It can also help fix a cut you didn’t like, for example.

Now women are learning that their hair isn’t thin, celebrities who wear extensions – and they want it too. “People are finally noticing that you can magically change your look drastically. Nobody hides it anymore,” says Marc.

“Elongation of eyelashes, hair extensions… all this has become part of our culture and, thanks to social networks, you can learn about it quickly”, he comments.

Stretching is also practical. “Customers often ask for extensions when the thread is damaged and we are seeing a lot of damaged threads because of COVID,” Lily comments. And seeing as the pandemic has caused a global increase in hair loss, both from stress and the virus, the extension’s popularity makes sense.