Bolsonaro pulls youtuber by the collar and tries to take cell phone

A video of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) pulling a youtuber by the collar of his shirt went viral on social media this Thursday morning (8/18). The incident took place at the Planalto Palace, while the chief executive was talking to the press.
%uD83D%uDEA8URGENT: President Bolsonaro went after a man when he was confronted. He tried to take the boy’s cell phone.
The scene took place today in the playpen of the Alvorada Palace. pic.twitter.com/3LSUoemThH
%u2014 Electoral Center (@CentralEleicoes) August 18, 2022
On his YouTube channel, Wilker has around 13k followers. J on TikTok accumulates more than 120 thousand followers. One of the series of videos produced by Leo is called “Questionando o cattle”, in which he appears interviewing people about issues involving Bolsonaro.