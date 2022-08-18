Boschilia has confirmed injury and lacks Coritiba against Fluminense | coritiba

O half boschilia will miss Coritiba in the match against Fluminense, next Saturday, at 19h, in Maracanã. The game will mark the debut of coach Guto Ferreira in front of the team.

Hired in the last window, Boschilia arrived last week and debuted as a starter against Atlético-MG. In midfield, he participated with a certain frequency of the plays and created a good chance when crossing for José Hugo in the area. The ball passed close to the post.

In the second half, the midfielder felt a problem in his thigh and had to be substituted after ten minutes. During that week, he underwent CT scans and was thigh injury was found. The recovery time was not disclosed by the club. However, he does not participate in the next game.

The embezzlement leaves a gap in the sector. Last Tuesday, midfielder Thonny Anderson was removed from work with the group. The reason was not revealed. With that, Guto Ferreira has only Régis as an attacking midfielder in the role.

Boschilia has dealt with clinical issues in her career. At Internacional, the midfielder arrived in 2020 and had to undergo a surgical procedure after tearing the ligament in his right knee, the same injury he had already suffered at Monaco. He only returned to the pitch in July 2021.

This season, he underwent arthroscopy and took to the field 12 times for Colorado. At Alviverde, he seeks to have a sequence and help the club stay in Serie A.

Fluminense x coritiba : 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)

: 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian) coritiba x Avail : 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) America-MG x Coritiba: 09/03, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence (Brazilian)