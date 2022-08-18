Brad Pitt melts when talking about Shiloh’s resourcefulness in dancing – Who

+



Brad Pitt comments on Shiloh’s resourcefulness in dancing (Photo: Getty Images and Playback / Youtube)

Brad Pitt was emotional when commenting on his daughter’s resourcefulness, Shiloh, 16 years old, fruit of his marriage with Angelina Jolie, in dance. The teenager recently went viral when she appeared showing her waddle in classes with other classmates.

In an interview with ET!, the actor was all praise for the young woman. “It brings tears to the eyes, yes,” Pitt said of Shiloh and her love of dancing and performing, adding that she is “very beautiful.”

“I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mister Two Left Feet, here,” he said good-naturedly in the interview.

When asked whether or not he expects his kids to stay out of the spotlight or embrace the creative arts, Pitt explained that he hopes they will discover the paths that lead them to joy.

“I love it when they find their own paths, find things that interest them and flourish.”

Shiloh recently went viral when appearing dancing in a video in class (Photo: Playback / Youtube)

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and Shiloh (Photo: Grosby Group)