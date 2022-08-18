Brasil Game Show 2022 announces presence of AOC with booth and sale of exclusive products

Facebook

Brasil Game Show, the largest games fair in Latin America, has just announced another important exhibitor: AOC, the world leader in the monitors and peripherals market, which will bring to the event exclusive products from the AGON gamer line, a new collection of monitors with special discounts, promotional activations and great influencers.

During the seven days of BGS, the public visiting the AOC stand will also be able to enjoy gamer stations equipped with the brand’s new mice, keyboards, headsets and monitors and experience the gamer mode of Philips TVs, distributed in Brazil by the company and which feature the exclusive Ambilight technology, which projects light onto the walls according to what is happening on the screen. The same products can be purchased on site. AOC will also sponsor Monster Energy BGS Esports competitions.

In addition to AOC, hundreds of other brands are already confirmed at the 13th edition of the Brasil Game Show, such as Banco do Brasil, Monster Energy Drink, Youtube Gaming, Lupo, Rank1, Vivo, Outback, FURIA, Dell, Team Liquid, Flexform, Opera GX , HyperX, Intel, Logitech G, Magazine Luiza, Pichau, SBT Games, DX Racer, Redragon, Marvel, Piticas, Warrior, ELG, AMD, Motospeed, Saga, Gamdias, C3tech, OEX, Kingston. Many more exhibitors will be announced soon.

BGS 2022 will be held at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, and, about two months before the event, more than 80% of tickets for Saturday (8/10) have already been sold. More information about the event is available on the Brasil Game Show website.