Brazil is not the 13th economy in the world, as Lula said

This Wednesday (9), the presidential candidate and former president Lula participated in an interview with Rádio Super de Minas Gerais.

In the conversation, the candidate talked about the inauguration of the new president of the TSE that took place yesterday, his plans – if he wins the elections -, and mentioned economic data

But Lula was wrong to say that Brazil was once again the 13th economy in the world. Currently, the country no longer occupies this position, but the 10th

Check the verification of Yahoo! News on the candidate’s statement:

Brazilian economy

“The people [o Brasil] had become the sixth largest economy in the world. I thought we were going to become a Thursday, that we were going to become a Wednesday […]. Look what happened, there was a setback in this country, we are back to being the 13th economy in the world”

Candidate and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in interview to Radio Super, on August 17, 2022

In fact, Brazil came to occupy the position of sixth economy in the world in 2011, when Dilma Rousseff (PT) already had been elected president of Brazil, according to the British consultancy Center for Economic and Business Research (CEBR).

However, the information that Brazil has returned to the position of 13th economy in the world is misleading. Although the country has been in 13th in the penultimate survey – according to the classification produced by the Austin Rating risk rating agency – Brazil is currently in the 10th place.

